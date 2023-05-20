abrdn plc Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

NYSE PPG opened at $142.40 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

