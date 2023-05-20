abrdn plc Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of ON stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.