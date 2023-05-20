abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.14% of Mosaic worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.1 %

MOS stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.