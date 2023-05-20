abrdn plc Purchases 151,083 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,083 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Telefônica Brasil worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIV. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

