abrdn plc Sells 137,530 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,530 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.96% of Nova worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nova by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. Nova had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.