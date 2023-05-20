abrdn plc Sells 343 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.26% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $55.97 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Insider Activity

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

