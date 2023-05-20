abrdn plc Sells 35,827 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,827 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 247,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 139,557 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after buying an additional 555,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

LW stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $115.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

