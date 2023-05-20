abrdn plc Sells 49,942 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,942 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.66% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

