abrdn plc Sells 8,868 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 823,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.26 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.