Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Accrol Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:ACRL opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.61.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

