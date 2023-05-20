Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

ATNM stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $223.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

