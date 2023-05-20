AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.