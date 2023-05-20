Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.2 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

About Adtalem Global Education



Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

