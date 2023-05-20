Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,234.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,960 shares of company stock worth $3,752,797 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

AEHR stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.02 million, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

