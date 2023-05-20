Afentra (LON:AET) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Afentra Trading Up 3.5 %
AET stock opened at GBX 28.55 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,427.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.20. Afentra has a 52 week low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.43).
Afentra Company Profile
