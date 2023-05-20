Afentra (LON:AET) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AET stock opened at GBX 28.55 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,427.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.20. Afentra has a 52 week low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

