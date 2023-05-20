Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

