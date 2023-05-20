Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agree Realty Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $326,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 29,495 shares of company stock worth $1,967,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

