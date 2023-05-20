Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,495 shares of company stock worth $1,967,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after acquiring an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

