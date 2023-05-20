Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Buy at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.55.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.