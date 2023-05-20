Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after acquiring an additional 330,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 673,362 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

