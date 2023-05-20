Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $190.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day moving average is $212.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.