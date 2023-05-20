Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.
Alphabet stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
