Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,978 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

