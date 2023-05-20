Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Amcor by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 152,255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Amcor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 287,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amcor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 154,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.