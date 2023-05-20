Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Amcor worth $124,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.