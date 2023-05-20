American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 881.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

