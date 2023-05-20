American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $131,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

