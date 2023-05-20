American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $131,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

