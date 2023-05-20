Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,427,000 after acquiring an additional 417,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 436,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

