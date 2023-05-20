Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.08.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

