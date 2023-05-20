Analysts Offer Predictions for Context Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Diamond Equity lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Context Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

