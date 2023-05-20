Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $26.65

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Cowen boosted their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Bumble has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.03 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.