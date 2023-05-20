Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $277.13

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.13.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $223.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average of $201.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,019,720. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

