Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $147,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,214.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $147,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,214.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,761 shares of company stock worth $1,208,081. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

