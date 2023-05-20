Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $12.00

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Macerich by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,716,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,194,000 after acquiring an additional 203,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,472,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,667 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 82.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,808,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Macerich by 7.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

