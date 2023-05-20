Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target at $3.60

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.45 on Monday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.