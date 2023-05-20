Analyzing Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Arcellx has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Arcellx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($4.34) -9.54 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 14.54 -$85.98 million ($8.23) -0.73

This table compares Arcellx and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solid Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -47.99% -31.10% Solid Biosciences N/A -51.77% -41.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arcellx and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 11 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Arcellx presently has a consensus target price of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.67%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 775.00%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Arcellx.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

