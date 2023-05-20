Analyzing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -7.03% Coda Octopus Group 20.39% 10.29% 9.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 4.46 $4.30 million $0.39 23.08

Analyst Ratings

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.43%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Intuitive Machines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It also operates through the Americas, Europe, Australia or Asia, and Middle East or Africa geographical segments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

