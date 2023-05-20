ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $5,165,597 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $305.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

