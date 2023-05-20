Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in AON by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

AON opened at $327.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.49. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.