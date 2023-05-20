AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of AptarGroup worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

ATR stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

