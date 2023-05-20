ArcelorMittal S.A. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

