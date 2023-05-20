ArcelorMittal S.A. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.
ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.0 %
ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
