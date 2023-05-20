Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130,903 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE ACA opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.