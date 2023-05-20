ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 680 ($8.52) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.27) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 725 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $818.89.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.