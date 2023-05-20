Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,250 ($28.18) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,150 ($26.93).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.92) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,900 ($23.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.60).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,895 ($23.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,994.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,076 ($26.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,953.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,809.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 4,631.58%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

