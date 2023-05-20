AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Trading Down 2.1 %

AutoNation stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

