AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of AutoZone worth $134,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,994,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

AZO opened at $2,653.18 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,570.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,499.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,712.06.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.