Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $13.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AVDL opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

