Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $160.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.86. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.99 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 33.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

