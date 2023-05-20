Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $160.32 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.99 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 33.99 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.