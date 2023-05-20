Aviva PLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

